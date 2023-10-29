Emfo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Emfo LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

