Emfo LLC Invests $61,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Emfo LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $5,714,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UBS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.