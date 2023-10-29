Emfo LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

