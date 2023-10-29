Emfo LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

