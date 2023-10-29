Emfo LLC Sells 8,078 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

