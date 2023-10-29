Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 657,201 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 657,201 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 3.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Marathon Oil worth $62,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 8,166,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,429. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

