Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,278 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $104,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,240,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,512. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

