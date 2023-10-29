Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 187,781 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 187,781 shares during the period. Enerplus accounts for about 4.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.20% of Enerplus worth $67,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 688,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,873. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

