Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $60.85 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 574,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 556,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,257,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

