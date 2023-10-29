Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

