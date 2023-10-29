Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,095 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

