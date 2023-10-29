Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

