Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
