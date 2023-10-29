Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4501608 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.