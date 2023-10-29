Entergy Co. (ETR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on December 1st

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

