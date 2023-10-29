Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 203,789 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $51,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

