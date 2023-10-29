Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
