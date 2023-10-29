Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGLX

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.