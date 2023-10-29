Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 14,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.