Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 14,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 368,709 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

