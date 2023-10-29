Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.59

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $17.08. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 32,964 shares trading hands.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

