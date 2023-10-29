Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $658.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

