Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,691 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.