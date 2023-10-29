Evercore ISI Downgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TransUnion by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.