Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

