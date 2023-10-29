Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,046 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,566. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

