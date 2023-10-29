EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,995 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 2,121,801 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

