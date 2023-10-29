EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,775 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 788,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.