EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,775 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 788,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
