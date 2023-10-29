EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $8.38 on Friday, hitting $296.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,596,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

