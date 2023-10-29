EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 439,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.81 and a 200-day moving average of $434.79. The firm has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.31 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

