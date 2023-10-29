EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $838.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $856.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.76. The company has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.36 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

