EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 271,001 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. 675,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,814. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

