EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 90,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

