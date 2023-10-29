EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 987,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,011. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,388 shares of company stock valued at $687,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

