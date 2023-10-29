EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,440 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,936,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.