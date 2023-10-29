EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,171 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $238.79. 2,318,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

