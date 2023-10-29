EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $74.66. 5,987,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

