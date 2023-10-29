EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,502,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 640,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

