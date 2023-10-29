EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 1,834,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

