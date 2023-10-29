EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.22. 2,640,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,118. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

