EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,755 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 266,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,543. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

