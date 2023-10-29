EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 11,386,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

