EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,351,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

