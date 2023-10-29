EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.12. 4,290,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

