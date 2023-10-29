EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 269,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.16. 2,317,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

