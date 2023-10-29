EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,392. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

