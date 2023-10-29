EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

