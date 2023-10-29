EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 296,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,672. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

