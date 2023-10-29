EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5,386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6,263.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 335,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PPG Industries by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 838,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

