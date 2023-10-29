EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.84. 2,004,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,715. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.34 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

