EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 364,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.