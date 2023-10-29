EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 6,603,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

