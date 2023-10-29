EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,341. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.